Delta Plane Flips at Toronto Pearson Airport, Injuring 17

In a startling aviation incident, a Delta Airlines plane flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, leaving 17 injured. The aircraft, a CRJ-900LR, came to rest upside down on the snowy tarmac, prompting a swift emergency response.

Authorities halted operations at Canada's busiest airport for over two hours as rescue teams attended to passengers and assessed the damage. The cause of the flip remains unclear, but harsh weather conditions are suspected to have played a critical role. Notably, a missing right wing might have contributed to the catastrophe.

Investigations led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are underway, seeking insights from the aircraft's flight data and cockpit voice recorders. As operations resume, questions linger over safety protocols amid extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)