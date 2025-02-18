Left Menu

Delta Plane Flips at Toronto Pearson Airport, Injuring 17

A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport, injuring 17 people. The CRJ-900LR was affected by adverse weather conditions. An investigation is underway, and two runways remain closed as authorities probe the incident's cause, focusing on a missing wing and weather factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 18-02-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 06:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling aviation incident, a Delta Airlines plane flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, leaving 17 injured. The aircraft, a CRJ-900LR, came to rest upside down on the snowy tarmac, prompting a swift emergency response.

Authorities halted operations at Canada's busiest airport for over two hours as rescue teams attended to passengers and assessed the damage. The cause of the flip remains unclear, but harsh weather conditions are suspected to have played a critical role. Notably, a missing right wing might have contributed to the catastrophe.

Investigations led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are underway, seeking insights from the aircraft's flight data and cockpit voice recorders. As operations resume, questions linger over safety protocols amid extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

