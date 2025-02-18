Starmer's Defense Pledge and EQT's New Leadership Highlight Financial Moves
Top stories in Financial Times include Keir Starmer's defense spending plans amidst budget cuts, EQT's appointment of Per Franzen as CEO, Anglo American's substantial dividend ahead of a demerger, and UniCredit's warning to Banco BPM shareholders regarding a potential price hike for Anima Holding.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to increased defense spending, despite Treasury demands for 11% budget reductions in other sectors.
EQT's newly appointed CEO, Per Franzen, marks the company's third leadership change in just over a decade as it transitions into a more established publicly traded entity.
In financial maneuvers, Anglo American is poised to receive a $600 million dividend prior to the spin-off of its platinum division, while UniCredit is contemplating its Banco BPM bid amidst shareholder pricing concerns.
