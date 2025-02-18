Starmer's Defense Pledge and EQT's New Leadership Highlight Financial Moves

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to increased defense spending, despite Treasury demands for 11% budget reductions in other sectors.

EQT's newly appointed CEO, Per Franzen, marks the company's third leadership change in just over a decade as it transitions into a more established publicly traded entity.

In financial maneuvers, Anglo American is poised to receive a $600 million dividend prior to the spin-off of its platinum division, while UniCredit is contemplating its Banco BPM bid amidst shareholder pricing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)