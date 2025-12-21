Triumphant Turnaround: Australia's Surprising Ashes Victory

In an unexpected turn of events, Australia's cricket team emerged victorious in the Ashes series, winning against England with two matches to spare. This triumph came despite predictions from veteran players like Stuart Broad, who anticipated a different outcome for the Australian squad.

Australia's team, battling both injuries and setbacks, showcased remarkable resilience. Notable performances came from Marnus Labuschagne, whose contributions were crucial in securing the victories, and Mitchell Starc, leading the bowling efforts.

The series victory was sealed in Adelaide, with Australia winning by 82 runs. Key players like Travis Head stepped up, especially in Melbourne's Boxing Day test, further solidifying Australia's dominance and proving critics wrong with a 3-0 series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)