Law Student's Tilak Sparks Controversy in College

A law student's religious accessory has become the focal point of controversy at BN Degree College in Shahabad, as Amit Yadav filed a formal complaint against his principal, Umar. Yadav alleges that Umar asked him to remove his 'tilak' and made objectionable remarks regarding its presence in the classroom.

In his complaint lodged during 'Tehsil Samadhan Diwas,' Yadav expressed that the remarks not only inflicted mental distress but also hindered his ability to submit his semester examination form by the deadline. The incident, according to Yadav, amounts to a breach of religious freedom, prompting his demand for legal redress.

Despite the principal's denial of such actions or remarks, the complaint has sparked a broader reaction, with the Vishva Hindu Parishad staging protests. Authorities, including Sub-divisional Magistrate Ankit Tiwari, are investigating the claims to determine the appropriate course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)