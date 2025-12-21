RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Misconceptions Amid Centenary Celebrations

Amid the centenary celebration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed misconceptions about the organization that persist among certain groups, attributing them to misleading campaigns.

In a speech at the Science City auditorium, Bhagwat emphasized that the RSS has no enemies but faces opposition from those whose narrow interests might be threatened by its growth. He urged people to form opinions based on facts rather than narratives or secondary information.

Bhagwat reiterated that the RSS has no political agenda but is focused on the betterment and protection of Hindu society. His remarks were part of a series of events held in cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, aiming to spread the RSS's message and prepare India for a leadership role on the global stage.