Asia Economic Dialogue 2025: Navigating Economic Resilience Amidst Fragmentation

The Asia Economic Dialogue 2025 is set to commence in Pune this Thursday, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal scheduled to deliver the inaugural address. This annual conference, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Pune International Centre, will emphasize 'Economic Resilience and Resurgence in an Era of Fragmentation.'

Over three impactful days, the conference will feature 12 sessions that bring together over 40 speakers, including key academicians, policymakers, and industry experts from nine countries. The event is designed to encourage an exchange of transformative ideas and strategies, with contributions from ministerial participants.

The pivotal discussions will address a range of geoeconomic topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and climate change. Highlights include a conversation between Piyush Goyal and former ambassador Gautam Bambawale, as well as insights from Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Group chairperson. The dialogue aims to chart pathways for resilience amidst global economic fragmentation.

