European futures soared to unprecedented heights on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in defence stocks amidst expectations of increased spending. This financial optimism was mirrored in Hong Kong, where market shares approached three-year highs following a key meeting between business leaders and President Xi Jinping.

In Australia, the central bank initiated its long-awaited rate cut cycle, providing support for the Australian dollar at $0.6350, although caution persists over further economic easing. The S&P 500 and European futures posted modest gains, while Japan's Nikkei index saw a 0.5% rise driven by bank and defence-related shares echoing Europe's bullish trend.

Market analysts predict that the burgeoning defence sector is entering a 'supercycle', fueled by substantial investments in defence budgets. This momentum has sparked hopes for economic growth in Europe, as a potential resolution to the Ukraine conflict promises to enhance consumer confidence and stabilize energy prices.

