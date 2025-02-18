European Futures Peak Amidst Defence Stock Surge
European markets hit record highs on Tuesday due to a surge in defence stocks, driven by increased defence spending in light of new security challenges. Meanwhile, optimism in Hong Kong's market soared with a high-profile meeting involving President Xi Jinping, and Australia's central bank commenced its expected rate cut cycle.
European futures soared to unprecedented heights on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in defence stocks amidst expectations of increased spending. This financial optimism was mirrored in Hong Kong, where market shares approached three-year highs following a key meeting between business leaders and President Xi Jinping.
In Australia, the central bank initiated its long-awaited rate cut cycle, providing support for the Australian dollar at $0.6350, although caution persists over further economic easing. The S&P 500 and European futures posted modest gains, while Japan's Nikkei index saw a 0.5% rise driven by bank and defence-related shares echoing Europe's bullish trend.
Market analysts predict that the burgeoning defence sector is entering a 'supercycle', fueled by substantial investments in defence budgets. This momentum has sparked hopes for economic growth in Europe, as a potential resolution to the Ukraine conflict promises to enhance consumer confidence and stabilize energy prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
