Lulu Group Eyes Expansion in India with Major Projects in Nagpur

Lulu Group International is charting plans to amplify its presence in India, as it eyes new ventures in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Chairman and Managing Director M.A. Yusuff Ali revealed that the conglomerate is in the nascent phases of planning for these expansions.

"We aim to contribute to India's evolution into a USD 5 trillion economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," elucidated Yusuff Ali. Notably, the group is in the process of constructing one of Ahmedabad's largest shopping malls and is in talks for another in Visakhapatnam. A new project in Nagpur is on the drawing board, emphasizing the city's significance as a priority for the company.

Yusuff Ali underscored the robust relation between India and Qatar, citing the recent interactions between Indian PM and Qatari dignitaries as a testament to this bond. He noted the bilateral opportunities in sectors such as AI, digitalization, IT, and food security, crucial areas for investment by Qatar.

Lulu Group retains a dynamic role in fortifying India's economy, with substantial investments in retail and food processing sectors. Yusuff Ali's visit aligns with Qatar's Amir state visit to India, marking a pivotal moment in rekindling international economic partnerships.

