COPO Model: Game-Changer in India's Growing GCC Landscape
The Company Owned Partner Operated (COPO) model is rapidly increasing and projected to boost India's USD 105 billion GCC by 25% by 2030. It simplifies operations, enhances intellectual property control, and reduces capital spending for businesses expanding in India.
The Inductus report highlights the rising prominence of the Company Owned Partner Operated (COPO) model, which is set to spur a 25% increase in India's USD 105 billion Global Capability Center (GCC) growth by 2030.
This model streamlines operations by combining corporate ownership with local expertise, allowing international businesses to swiftly integrate into the Indian market. This approach is enhancing strategic ownership while setting new benchmarks in asset management and risk evasion.
Surveys indicate that companies using the COPO model reported a 94% improvement in proprietary process control, notably reducing capital expenditure by 80% over five years. The model's scalability is driving its expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III Indian cities, making it a formidable growth strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
