COPO Model: Game-Changer in India's Growing GCC Landscape

The Inductus report highlights the rising prominence of the Company Owned Partner Operated (COPO) model, which is set to spur a 25% increase in India's USD 105 billion Global Capability Center (GCC) growth by 2030.

This model streamlines operations by combining corporate ownership with local expertise, allowing international businesses to swiftly integrate into the Indian market. This approach is enhancing strategic ownership while setting new benchmarks in asset management and risk evasion.

Surveys indicate that companies using the COPO model reported a 94% improvement in proprietary process control, notably reducing capital expenditure by 80% over five years. The model's scalability is driving its expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III Indian cities, making it a formidable growth strategy.

