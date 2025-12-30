Left Menu

Pinaka: Revolutionizing India's Defense Landscape

Dr. Ravi Gupta emphasizes the Pinaka rocket system's strategic importance as a transformative achievement in India's defense sector. Initially developed with private sector involvement under Vajpayee's leadership, it offers cost-effective firepower and a significant boost to the defense industry with long-range capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:58 IST
Former DRDO scientist Doctor Ravi Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Ravi Gupta, a former scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), underscored the critical role of India's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, he described it as a cornerstone of India's defense evolution and a pivotal factor in empowering the indigenous defense industry.

Citing its historical significance, Dr. Gupta noted that Pinaka was the first defense system produced with private sector collaboration—a move approved in 2001 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This partnership heralded a new era in India's defense manufacturing landscape, enabling private industries to play a vital role.

Despite being under development, the Pinaka system had demonstrated its potential during the Kargil War, Dr. Gupta recalled. It has since become a key asset to the Indian Army, offering a cost-effective alternative to guided missiles, despite slightly lower accuracy. Recent advancements have brought its accuracy on par with guided missiles over a 120-kilometer range, promising significant tactical advantages.

