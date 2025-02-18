Left Menu

Airlines Reopen Skies as Ceasefire Calms Middle East Tensions

Global airlines are resuming flights to the Middle East following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Carriers like Air France, Delta, and Emirates have restarted routes to cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut. However, some airlines continue suspending services to certain destinations, citing safety concerns.

Updated: 18-02-2025 19:13 IST
Following a tense period marked by the suspension of numerous flights due to regional conflict, global airlines are beginning to resume services to and from the Middle East. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, effective from January, has allowed many airlines to cautiously announce or enact the resumption of key routes.

Major players in the airline industry, such as Air France and Delta, have already initiated flights to Tel Aviv, while Emirates has resumed flights to Beirut and Baghdad. Other airlines have scheduled services to restart throughout the coming months, signaling a gradual return to normalcy for international travel in the region.

Despite the push to reopen skies, a number of airlines, including KLM and British Airways, maintain suspensions on certain routes, highlighting ongoing safety assessments and regional uncertainties. The situation remains fluid, with airlines adjusting schedules to continue prioritizing passenger safety.

