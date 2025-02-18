Airlines Reopen Skies as Ceasefire Calms Middle East Tensions

Following a tense period marked by the suspension of numerous flights due to regional conflict, global airlines are beginning to resume services to and from the Middle East. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, effective from January, has allowed many airlines to cautiously announce or enact the resumption of key routes.

Major players in the airline industry, such as Air France and Delta, have already initiated flights to Tel Aviv, while Emirates has resumed flights to Beirut and Baghdad. Other airlines have scheduled services to restart throughout the coming months, signaling a gradual return to normalcy for international travel in the region.

Despite the push to reopen skies, a number of airlines, including KLM and British Airways, maintain suspensions on certain routes, highlighting ongoing safety assessments and regional uncertainties. The situation remains fluid, with airlines adjusting schedules to continue prioritizing passenger safety.

