RBNZ's Bold Rate Cuts Signal Economic Revival

New Zealand's central bank slashed its benchmark rate to 3.75%, signaling further reductions as inflation moderates. This marks the fourth consecutive rate cut, aimed at reviving the struggling economy amid a forecasted inflation rise. Global uncertainties pose risks, but economic stimulation remains a priority.

In a decisive move, New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% on Wednesday, with policymakers indicating potential further reductions. This comes as inflation eases, providing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) with room to boost an economy struggling to emerge from recession.

The recent rate cut aligns with the predictions of 32 out of 33 economists in a Reuters poll, marking the fourth consecutive meeting where the RBNZ has slashed rates. Since August, the central bank has reduced rates by a total of 175 basis points, capitalizing on slowing inflation to invigorate the economy.

The RBNZ forecasts the cash rate to drop to 3.4% by mid-2025 and 3.1% by the end of that year, offering assurance of maintaining price stability amid ongoing global uncertainties. With inflation projected to be volatile, the central bank remains focused on fostering economic demand despite challenges, including potential impacts from global tariff policies.

