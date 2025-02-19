Left Menu

JBM Ecolife Secures Mega Order for 1,021 Electric Buses

JBM Ecolife Mobility, a JBM Auto subsidiary, has been awarded a Rs 5,500 crore order under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme-2 to supply 1,021 electric buses across 19 cities in India. This highlights their leadership in the electric mobility sector and commitment to sustainable public transport solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:43 IST
JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary of JBM Auto Ltd, announced on Wednesday that it has secured an impressive order valued at Rs 5,500 crore. This order is under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme-2 and entails supplying 1,021 electric buses.

The buses will be distributed over a period of 18 months across 19 cities in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Despite the staggered distribution, the deployment period is earmarked for 12 years, highlighting the long-term nature of this project.

JBM Ecolife's new order builds on its existing portfolio of deploying around 2,000 e-buses globally and bolsters its position as a leader in electric mobility. The initiative is also supported by a Payment Security Mechanism to ensure financial sustainability throughout the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

