Sophie Devine's All-Round Brilliance Sparks Gujarat Giants' Triumph

Sophie Devine's all-round excellence shone as Gujarat Giants secured a decisive 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Thursday. Devine, registering an unbeaten 50, helped Gujarat post a competitive 153/8 before a disciplined bowling display sealed the win.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad starred with the ball, taking 3/16, while Devine chipped in with two wickets as UP Warriorz's chase collapsed to 108. The win marked a turnaround for Gujarat, snapping their three-match losing streak and propelling them to second place in the standings.

Despite a shaky start, the Giants benefited from Devine's anchor role. The New Zealand veteran capitalized on her reprieves, smashing two sixes in the final over, ensuring Gujarat set a challenging target. The opposing top order faltered amid Gujarat's sharp bowling attack, sealing UP's defeat.

