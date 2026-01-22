Sophie Devine's All-Round Brilliance Sparks Gujarat Giants' Triumph
Sophie Devine's unbeaten half-century and effective bowling led Gujarat Giants to a 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League. Devine's knock and Rajeshwari Gayakwad's three wickets were key in the Giants posting 153/8. UP Warriorz faltered at 108, securing Gujarat's win.
Sophie Devine's all-round excellence shone as Gujarat Giants secured a decisive 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Thursday. Devine, registering an unbeaten 50, helped Gujarat post a competitive 153/8 before a disciplined bowling display sealed the win.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad starred with the ball, taking 3/16, while Devine chipped in with two wickets as UP Warriorz's chase collapsed to 108. The win marked a turnaround for Gujarat, snapping their three-match losing streak and propelling them to second place in the standings.
Despite a shaky start, the Giants benefited from Devine's anchor role. The New Zealand veteran capitalized on her reprieves, smashing two sixes in the final over, ensuring Gujarat set a challenging target. The opposing top order faltered amid Gujarat's sharp bowling attack, sealing UP's defeat.
