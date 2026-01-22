Left Menu

Sophie Devine's All-Round Brilliance Sparks Gujarat Giants' Triumph

Sophie Devine's unbeaten half-century and effective bowling led Gujarat Giants to a 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League. Devine's knock and Rajeshwari Gayakwad's three wickets were key in the Giants posting 153/8. UP Warriorz faltered at 108, securing Gujarat's win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:09 IST
Sophie Devine's All-Round Brilliance Sparks Gujarat Giants' Triumph
Sophie Devine
  • Country:
  • India

Sophie Devine's all-round excellence shone as Gujarat Giants secured a decisive 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Thursday. Devine, registering an unbeaten 50, helped Gujarat post a competitive 153/8 before a disciplined bowling display sealed the win.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad starred with the ball, taking 3/16, while Devine chipped in with two wickets as UP Warriorz's chase collapsed to 108. The win marked a turnaround for Gujarat, snapping their three-match losing streak and propelling them to second place in the standings.

Despite a shaky start, the Giants benefited from Devine's anchor role. The New Zealand veteran capitalized on her reprieves, smashing two sixes in the final over, ensuring Gujarat set a challenging target. The opposing top order faltered amid Gujarat's sharp bowling attack, sealing UP's defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
4
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026