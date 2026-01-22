Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rs 30 Lakh Crore Investment Boom: A New Era of Growth

Maharashtra signed MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aimed at creating 40,000 jobs and boosting investments in industries, services, agriculture, and technology. The state targets a 75% realisation rate for these investments, which include significant foreign direct investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:22 IST
In a landmark announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra has secured memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 30 lakh crore. The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated these agreements could generate up to 40,000 jobs across diverse sectors including industries, services, and technology.

Participating virtually from the Swiss city, Fadnavis revealed that preliminary discussions are underway for projects worth between Rs 7-10 lakh crore, with MoUs anticipated to crystallize within two months. A substantial 83% of these investments are direct foreign investments from 18 countries.

The MoUs have a strong focus on innovation and development, as evidenced by planned projects in quantum computing, urban development, and clean technologies. Significant investments are aimed at the Konkan region and the Vidarbha area. Furthermore, Maharashtra is pioneering India's First Innovation City near Mumbai, with Tata group. This initiative marks a significant stride towards sustainable economic growth and development.

