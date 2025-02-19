Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: The Global Insurance Excellence Awards 2025

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance announces the Global Insurance Excellence Awards (GIEA) for 2025. These awards aim to celebrate and honor the outstanding contributions of insurance advisors across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. The event seeks to recognize the dedication and impact of advisors in the general and health insurance sectors.

Pune | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:55 IST
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is set to host the Global Insurance Excellence Awards (GIEA), recognizing the exceptional efforts of insurance advisors throughout Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. The event focuses on celebrating those who are often the unsung heroes of the insurance industry.

Asia Insurance Review has been appointed to manage these prestigious awards, adding credibility to the proceedings. Eleven award categories will acknowledge the diverse roles of advisors, with honors including Best Health Insurance Adviser and Lifetime Achievement Award among others.

Nominees can submit entries from February 19 to March 20, 2025. The awards ceremony will be held in India, showcasing the inspiring achievements and indispensable contributions of advisors in the insurance sector.

