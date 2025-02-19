Left Menu

Hexaware Technologies Shines in IPO Debut with Impressive Gains

Hexaware Technologies Ltd shares closed nearly 8% higher than the issue price, marking a strong debut. The IPO, fully subscribed with 2.66 times subscription mainly from institutional investors, raised Rs 8,750 crore through an Offer for Sale. The company now has a market valuation of Rs 46,418.76 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:31 IST
Hexaware Technologies Shines in IPO Debut with Impressive Gains
Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd experienced a robust debut on Wednesday, concluding with nearly an 8% premium over the issue price of Rs 708.

The stock opened at Rs 731 on the BSE, up 3.24%, and peaked at Rs 787.80, before closing at Rs 763.85. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 745.50, marking a 5.29% rally, and settled at Rs 762.55.

The IPO was fully subscribed 2.66 times, driven by institutional buyers, raising Rs 8,750 crore in an Offer for Sale by CA Magnum Holdings. This marks the largest IT IPO in India after Tata Consultancy Services.

