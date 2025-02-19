Hexaware Technologies Shines in IPO Debut with Impressive Gains

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd experienced a robust debut on Wednesday, concluding with nearly an 8% premium over the issue price of Rs 708.

The stock opened at Rs 731 on the BSE, up 3.24%, and peaked at Rs 787.80, before closing at Rs 763.85. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 745.50, marking a 5.29% rally, and settled at Rs 762.55.

The IPO was fully subscribed 2.66 times, driven by institutional buyers, raising Rs 8,750 crore in an Offer for Sale by CA Magnum Holdings. This marks the largest IT IPO in India after Tata Consultancy Services.

