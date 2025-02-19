Left Menu

Moen Taps into Indian Market with Acquaviva Partnership: A New Era for Premium Bathroom Solutions

Moen, a leading US-based kitchen and bathroom fitting brand, has entered the Indian market through a partnership with the Bathline Acquaviva Group. This collaboration aims to leverage Moen's global innovation and Acquaviva's expertise, targeting India's premium sanitary ware market, which is set to grow significantly.

On Wednesday, US-based kitchen and bathroom fitting giant Moen announced its strategic entry into the Indian market. This development comes via a partnership with Bathline Acquaviva Group, an established leader in India's premium bathroom solutions sector.

This collaboration brings together the innovative prowess of Moen and Acquaviva's extensive experience in the high-end Indian market, reflecting a promising convergence of global and local expertise. This strategic alliance is expected to capture the imagination of India's upmarket consumers.

India's booming real estate and rising disposable incomes fuel this optimistic outlook, with Moen poised to become a key driver of this growth. The alliance aims to not only enhance Moen's presence but also redefine the premium sanitary ware landscape by offering sustainable and stylish solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

