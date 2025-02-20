Left Menu

Tragic Midair Collision in Southern Arizona

A midair collision near Tucson, Arizona, involving two small planes has resulted in the deaths of at least two people. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. This is the latest in a string of aviation disasters, including a runway incident involving a jet owned by singer Vince Neil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marana | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic midair collision involving two small planes has occurred near an airport on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona, leaving at least two people dead, according to authorities. Investigations are underway by the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the accident.

The local Marana Police Department confirmed the fatalities following their response to the crash site. Additional information is being sought as The Associated Press attempts to contact a police spokesperson for further details.

This incident adds to a concerning pattern of aviation disasters in North America within the past month, including the fatal runway veering of a jet owned by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil and other significant crashes in Washington, D.C., Alaska, Toronto, and Philadelphia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

