Global Currency Dynamics: Yen Surges Amid Tariff Tactics

On Thursday, the dollar weakened against multiple currencies as investors responded to President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements. However, the yen achieved multi-week highs, driven by increased anticipation of further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan. The dollar index recorded a 0.4% decrease, marking a virtually flat week after a previous 1.2% decline.

In a parallel development, the yen hit a two-month peak against the dollar, which fell 1.4% to 150.020, influenced by concerns over Trump's tariffs and predictions of more BOJ hikes. Against the euro, the yen rose 0.74%, poised for its largest daily drop since January 27. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's discussions with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sparked market speculation, reinforcing yen strength.

Moreover, geopolitical developments continued to ripple through markets. Trump's controversial remarks about Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and hints at a possible U.S.-China trade deal were under scrutiny. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar showed a 0.51% rise, attributed to positive job data, and the New Zealand dollar went up by 0.57%.

(With inputs from agencies.)