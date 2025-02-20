Left Menu

Gujarat's Bold Vision: A Fiscal Blueprint for 2047

The Gujarat government unveiled a Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing tax relief, infrastructure, and sustainable development. Initiatives include reductions on EV taxes, reforms in administrative processes, significant allocations for education, health, and the establishment of various economic hubs, all aimed at achieving 'Viksit Gujarat 2047'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gujarat government has announced an ambitious budget of Rs 3.70 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, focusing on tax relief and comprehensive growth strategies. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai highlighted significant allocations for education and health, alongside a proactive approach towards infrastructure and technological advancements.

In a move towards sustainable development, the budget proposes reductions in stamp duty on mortgage deeds and a significant cut in vehicle tax on electric vehicles. Furthermore, Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for education, while Rs 23,365 crore is allocated for health and family welfare.

Noteworthy projects include the establishment of a Gujarat Reforms Commission, new expressways, airport expansions, and artificial intelligence labs across the state. These developments align with the state's objective to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through diverse economic initiatives and a Rs 50,000 crore funding plan.

