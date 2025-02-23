Tragic Road Accident Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

A devastating road accident has left five tourists from West Bengal dead and five others injured in Gujarat's Surendranagar district. The incident took place around 4.30 pm near Navi Morwad village, as confirmed by JN Gamara, sub-inspector of Chuda police station.

The group was traveling in a tempo traveller that collided with a dumper on the national highway. They were returning from sightseeing in Diu and Gir, with their flight scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad in two days.

Among the deceased are two women and three men, while the injured have been taken to a hospital in Sayla district. The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

