Left Menu

Semiconductors: The New Oil Driving India's Defence Innovation

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasizes the strategic importance of India's semiconductor policy for economic growth and defence manufacturing. He urges the private sector to lead in achieving self-reliance. The Ministry of Defence supports innovation through funding and collaboration, highlighting the policy's potential benefits for both civilian and naval sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:09 IST
Semiconductors: The New Oil Driving India's Defence Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's semiconductor policy is poised to become the 'new oil' for economic growth, as outlined by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during a key event. He stressed the critical role of this policy in bolstering defence manufacturing and underscored the need for the private sector to spearhead efforts for self-reliance.

The Ministry of Defence is fostering innovation by allocating Rs 450 crore this year under the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme. This initiative targets startups and SMEs to drive groundbreaking advancements, Admiral Tripathi mentioned. The allocation also includes significant investments earmarked for the private defence sector, signifying the importance of industry collaboration.

Admiral Tripathi added that the semiconductor policy offers promising prospects for the technology-driven Navy and civilian sectors alike. The new grants and funding schemes are designed to stimulate niche technologies, essential to future development. The Navy's shift from customer to collaborator underlines a new era of partnership with industry pioneers to meet technological needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025