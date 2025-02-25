Semiconductors: The New Oil Driving India's Defence Innovation

India's semiconductor policy is poised to become the 'new oil' for economic growth, as outlined by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during a key event. He stressed the critical role of this policy in bolstering defence manufacturing and underscored the need for the private sector to spearhead efforts for self-reliance.

The Ministry of Defence is fostering innovation by allocating Rs 450 crore this year under the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme. This initiative targets startups and SMEs to drive groundbreaking advancements, Admiral Tripathi mentioned. The allocation also includes significant investments earmarked for the private defence sector, signifying the importance of industry collaboration.

Admiral Tripathi added that the semiconductor policy offers promising prospects for the technology-driven Navy and civilian sectors alike. The new grants and funding schemes are designed to stimulate niche technologies, essential to future development. The Navy's shift from customer to collaborator underlines a new era of partnership with industry pioneers to meet technological needs.

