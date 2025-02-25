India's GCC Boom: A USD 105 Billion Vision by 2030
Global capability centres (GCCs) in India are projected to expand to USD 105 billion by 2030, employing over 2.8 million people. The country is home to over 1,700 GCCs generating USD 64.6 billion, solidifying its status as a hub for enterprise operations. This growth is fueled by innovation and a diverse talent pool.
India is solidifying its position as a central hub for global capability centres (GCCs), with projections indicating the sector will expand to USD 105 billion by 2030. Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted the growth as crucial to India's role in global enterprise operations, with employment numbers expected to climb to over 2.8 million.
During an ILO delegation visit led by Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo at HSBC GCC in Gurugram, Dawra noted that as of 2024, India boasts over 1,700 GCCs, employing 1.9 million professionals and generating USD 64.6 billion in revenue. Key GCC locations include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and the NCR.
India's competitive edge is driven by a large talent pool, fostering innovation in sectors including AI and cybersecurity. The rise of GCCs across Germany, the UK, Japan, and Nordic countries marks a significant trend, as India transitions its focus from data to knowledge processing, simulating economic growth and job creation.
