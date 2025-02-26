U.S. New Home Sales Decline Amid High Mortgage Rates and Weather Woes

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in January, as persistently high mortgage rates and extreme weather conditions sidelined potential buyers. The steep decline, reported by the Commerce Department, is a clear indication of a sluggish housing market and dampened economic activity at the start of 2023.

In the Northeast, sales plummeted 20.0%, while the Midwest saw a 16.7% drop, both regions battling frigid temperatures. The South, hit with winter storms, experienced a 14.8% decline, whereas the West recorded a surprising 7.7% increase despite the challenges of wildfires in California. Nationally, sales fell 10.5% in comparison to December's revised figures.

Rising mortgage rates, now hovering close to 7%, combined with elevated home prices, have severely impacted affordability. Despite minimal rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and paused federal rate adjustments, consumer inflation concerns remain, largely fueled by tariffs and economic policies. These factors continue to depress home construction and sales, posing a challenge for recovery in the housing sector.

