Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Britain will soon make a significant decision regarding the expansion of Gatwick Airport, which could accommodate millions more passengers and bolster economic growth. The government's focus on infrastructure projects to reinvigorate the sluggish economy has brought airport expansion to the forefront, following previous backing for Heathrow's new runway.

In response to environmental concerns, officials argue that sustainable aviation fuels can ensure expansions align with Britain's net-zero targets. Gatwick plans to invest £2.2 billion in private funding to fully utilize its second runway, initially intended as a backup, envisioning growth for the UK economy.

The proposed runway adjustment aims to meet safety standards for dual use, increasing passenger capacity to 75 million annually by the late 2030s from 43 million currently. While the expansion promises regional economic benefits and job creation, opposition from environmental group Greenpeace and local residents persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)