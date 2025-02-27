Left Menu

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Britain faces a crucial decision on expanding Gatwick Airport, potentially boosting economic growth with millions of extra passengers. The plan involves significant private investment, addressing environmental concerns, and aims to enhance trade, tourism, and job creation while maintaining net-zero targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 05:31 IST
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will soon make a significant decision regarding the expansion of Gatwick Airport, which could accommodate millions more passengers and bolster economic growth. The government's focus on infrastructure projects to reinvigorate the sluggish economy has brought airport expansion to the forefront, following previous backing for Heathrow's new runway.

In response to environmental concerns, officials argue that sustainable aviation fuels can ensure expansions align with Britain's net-zero targets. Gatwick plans to invest £2.2 billion in private funding to fully utilize its second runway, initially intended as a backup, envisioning growth for the UK economy.

The proposed runway adjustment aims to meet safety standards for dual use, increasing passenger capacity to 75 million annually by the late 2030s from 43 million currently. While the expansion promises regional economic benefits and job creation, opposition from environmental group Greenpeace and local residents persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025