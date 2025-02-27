Left Menu

Punjab's Excise Policy Revamp: Aiming High at Rs 11,020 Crore

The Punjab Cabinet has approved a new excise policy for 2025-26, targeting a revenue collection of Rs 11,020 crore. The policy includes e-tendering for liquor vends, increased quota for country liquor, and reduced fees for defense wholesale licenses. Additionally, new excise police stations will be established to strengthen enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:07 IST
Punjab's Excise Policy Revamp: Aiming High at Rs 11,020 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has approved a groundbreaking excise policy for the financial year 2025-26, setting an ambitious revenue target of Rs 11,020 crore. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema expressed confidence in surpassing previous collections, highlighting the comprehensive policies aimed at boosting state revenue.

Key changes include the introduction of e-tendering for liquor vends and a 3% increase in the quota for country-made liquor. Aiming to bolster enforcement measures, new excise police stations are slated to be established. Cheema also announced revisions to the cow welfare cess and reliefs for defense force licenses.

In a bid to attract tourism and investment, the Cabinet has proposed significant amendments, such as enhancing farm stay liquor possession limits and facilitating new bottling plant setups. These measures are poised to foster economic growth while maintaining robust regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025