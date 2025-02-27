Punjab's Excise Policy Revamp: Aiming High at Rs 11,020 Crore

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has approved a groundbreaking excise policy for the financial year 2025-26, setting an ambitious revenue target of Rs 11,020 crore. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema expressed confidence in surpassing previous collections, highlighting the comprehensive policies aimed at boosting state revenue.

Key changes include the introduction of e-tendering for liquor vends and a 3% increase in the quota for country-made liquor. Aiming to bolster enforcement measures, new excise police stations are slated to be established. Cheema also announced revisions to the cow welfare cess and reliefs for defense force licenses.

In a bid to attract tourism and investment, the Cabinet has proposed significant amendments, such as enhancing farm stay liquor possession limits and facilitating new bottling plant setups. These measures are poised to foster economic growth while maintaining robust regulatory frameworks.

