Left Menu

European Markets Wobble Amidst Tariff Concerns

European shares slipped from record highs as auto stocks led declines. The market reacted to potential US-EU tariffs, with significant losses for Ferrari. Technology stocks also fell, influenced by Nvidia's results, while energy shares benefited from rising oil prices. Central bank actions and company-specific developments further shaped market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:02 IST
European Markets Wobble Amidst Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks experienced a decline on Thursday, influenced primarily by the automotive sector amidst concerns over potential US tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.5%, pulling back from the record highs reached just a day prior.

Automakers such as Stellantis, BMW, and Porsche reported substantial losses, with Ferrari notably falling by 7.9% following Exor's sale of a 4% stake. The European Commission signaled a robust defense against these trade threats.

Elsewhere, technology stocks softened after Nvidia's quarterly results, while energy shares showed resilience thanks to increasing oil prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank faced operational challenges, and regional stock performances varied, with the UK's FTSE 100 benefiting significantly from Rolls-Royce's surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025