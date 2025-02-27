European Markets Wobble Amidst Tariff Concerns

European stocks experienced a decline on Thursday, influenced primarily by the automotive sector amidst concerns over potential US tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.5%, pulling back from the record highs reached just a day prior.

Automakers such as Stellantis, BMW, and Porsche reported substantial losses, with Ferrari notably falling by 7.9% following Exor's sale of a 4% stake. The European Commission signaled a robust defense against these trade threats.

Elsewhere, technology stocks softened after Nvidia's quarterly results, while energy shares showed resilience thanks to increasing oil prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank faced operational challenges, and regional stock performances varied, with the UK's FTSE 100 benefiting significantly from Rolls-Royce's surge.

