Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Risks Loom

President Trump plans to impose increased tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico. He argues this move is necessary to combat drug smuggling, specifically fentanyl. The proposal is causing economic unease, with potential for inflation and a broader trade conflict, as global markets react cautiously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:47 IST
President Donald Trump is escalating his trade offensive by imposing new tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. This action, set to start Tuesday, will also see an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods as part of his strategy to curb illicit drug trafficking.

The move aims to tackle the influx of fentanyl into the United States, but it is already generating global economic ripples. The heightened tariffs risk exacerbating inflation concerns, with sectors like the automotive industry standing to suffer from America's heightened duties on its major trading partners.

The scale of this tariff escalation is profound, with a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods and an additional 10% on Chinese imports. Observers warn this could spark retaliatory measures, threatening a broader trade conflict and adding to the pressure on consumer prices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

