UP's Road Transport Revamp: 1,540 New Routes for Rural Connectivity

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to roll out major enhancements to its bus services, as announced by Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh in the Assembly on Friday. The initiative includes 1,540 new routes, with a strategic focus on boosting connectivity in underserved rural villages.

According to Singh, the UPSRTC currently operates 12,325 buses, of which 9,373 are state-owned and 2,952 are privately contracted. These buses play a critical role in linking rural areas to broader administrative regions, such as blocks, tehsils, and districts.

In response to various queries from assembly members, Singh outlined ambitious fleet expansion plans, including the procurement of 6,138 buses over the next two years and the introduction of electric buses. Additionally, the state plans to tackle issues related to outdated buses, particularly those over 12 years old or having logged over 12 lakh kilometres.

(With inputs from agencies.)