Maharashtra Under Fire: High-Security Plates Stir Controversy
The Congress and NCP (SP) criticize the Maharashtra government for imposing high fees on high-security registration plates (HSRPs). They demand a probe, citing exorbitant charges compared to other states and potential corruption in awarding contracts. Leaders urge transparency and affordability for vehicle owners.
The Maharashtra government faces criticism from the Congress and NCP (SP) over the steep charges for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), intended to enhance vehicle security but accused of exploiting vehicle owners financially.
Prominent leaders, including State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) State Chief Jayant Patil, have questioned the pricing policy in letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting that fees in Maharashtra are significantly higher than in neighboring states like Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.
The controversy suggests possible corruption, with allegations that the contract was awarded under dubious circumstances. The political leaders demand an open, transparent process, urging the government to annul the costly agreements and make HSRPs affordable for the public.
