Maharashtra Under Fire: High-Security Plates Stir Controversy

The Maharashtra government faces criticism from the Congress and NCP (SP) over the steep charges for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), intended to enhance vehicle security but accused of exploiting vehicle owners financially.

Prominent leaders, including State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) State Chief Jayant Patil, have questioned the pricing policy in letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting that fees in Maharashtra are significantly higher than in neighboring states like Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The controversy suggests possible corruption, with allegations that the contract was awarded under dubious circumstances. The political leaders demand an open, transparent process, urging the government to annul the costly agreements and make HSRPs affordable for the public.

