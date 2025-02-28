Left Menu

Maharashtra Under Fire: High-Security Plates Stir Controversy

The Congress and NCP (SP) criticize the Maharashtra government for imposing high fees on high-security registration plates (HSRPs). They demand a probe, citing exorbitant charges compared to other states and potential corruption in awarding contracts. Leaders urge transparency and affordability for vehicle owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:44 IST
Maharashtra Under Fire: High-Security Plates Stir Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government faces criticism from the Congress and NCP (SP) over the steep charges for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), intended to enhance vehicle security but accused of exploiting vehicle owners financially.

Prominent leaders, including State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) State Chief Jayant Patil, have questioned the pricing policy in letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting that fees in Maharashtra are significantly higher than in neighboring states like Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The controversy suggests possible corruption, with allegations that the contract was awarded under dubious circumstances. The political leaders demand an open, transparent process, urging the government to annul the costly agreements and make HSRPs affordable for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025