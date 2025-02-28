Left Menu

Bengaluru's Mana Projects Shines at Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025

Mana Projects, a prominent Bengaluru-based real estate developer, wins three prestigious awards at the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025. Recognized for trust, innovation, and premium living, these accolades underscore their commitment to sustainable urban development and excellence in residential and commercial spaces under Kishore Reddy's leadership.

Bengaluru's Mana Projects Shines at Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025
Bengaluru's Mana Projects, a key player in the real estate sector, added three significant awards to its credentials at the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025. This event, a hallmark of excellence in India's real estate landscape, recognized Mana Projects for its contributions to the industry in three categories.

The company was honored with the Trusted Developer of the Year award, bolstering its reputation for transparency and quality. Mana Cresta, known for its sustainable and luxurious living spaces, won the Excellence in Premium Apartments award. Meanwhile, The Right Life, a visionary township project by Mana-Skanda, was awarded Outstanding Innovation in Integrated Township, highlighting its community-centric and sustainable urban model.

Under the leadership of Chairman & Managing Director Kishore Reddy, Mana Projects has over 25 years of experience in developing innovative residential and commercial properties. The company's focus on integrating cutting-edge design with eco-friendly solutions has positioned it as a leader in redefining urban living standards in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

