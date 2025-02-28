Shielding Your Wheels: Essential Summer Car Care Tips

Vehicles in India are increasingly vulnerable to heat stress, with soaring summer temperatures exceeding 45°C posing significant risk to automotive performance and longevity. Maintaining your car during the intense heat is crucial to prevent costly repairs, and having a comprehensive insurance policy can alleviate unexpected expenses.

The Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram, Mallikarjun Mallannavar, emphasizes proactive measures to avert heat-related damage. Trusted for over two decades, Royal Sundaram extends comprehensive coverage to over 20 lakh vehicle owners. Key maintenance tips include checking engine cooling systems, monitoring tyre pressure, and protecting car batteries from excessive heat.

Moreover, securing insurance against these elements becomes imperative. Policies offering coverage for engine damage, tyre protection, and fire-related incidents safeguard against unforeseen setbacks. With a vast network for repairs and seamless claim processing, Royal Sundaram provides peace of mind for vehicle owners navigating extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)