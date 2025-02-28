inDrive's Unique Ride-Hailing Model Sparks 18% Growth in India
inDrive's innovative 'Set your Fare and Choose your Driver' model drives an 18% growth in rides across India in 2024. This unique offering allows customers to select fares and drivers, prompting both global and local startups to adopt similar features. inDrive operates in 888 cities across 48 countries.
Innovations in the ride-hailing industry have led inDrive to experience a significant 18% growth in rides throughout India in 2024. This notable increase is attributed to the platform's unique feature allowing users to set their own fares and choose their drivers.
The success of inDrive's model is compelling larger ride-hailing companies and emerging startups in India to explore similar features. This approach prioritizes customer satisfaction by enabling choices based on driver ratings, vehicle types, and ride specifics.
With its operations spanning 888 cities in 48 countries, inDrive's impact on the global mobility and urban services market is considerable. The company's innovative strategy is reshaping how ride-hailing services are perceived and utilized worldwide.
