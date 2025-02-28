Left Menu

inDrive's Unique Ride-Hailing Model Sparks 18% Growth in India

inDrive's innovative 'Set your Fare and Choose your Driver' model drives an 18% growth in rides across India in 2024. This unique offering allows customers to select fares and drivers, prompting both global and local startups to adopt similar features. inDrive operates in 888 cities across 48 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:55 IST
inDrive's Unique Ride-Hailing Model Sparks 18% Growth in India
  • Country:
  • India

Innovations in the ride-hailing industry have led inDrive to experience a significant 18% growth in rides throughout India in 2024. This notable increase is attributed to the platform's unique feature allowing users to set their own fares and choose their drivers.

The success of inDrive's model is compelling larger ride-hailing companies and emerging startups in India to explore similar features. This approach prioritizes customer satisfaction by enabling choices based on driver ratings, vehicle types, and ride specifics.

With its operations spanning 888 cities in 48 countries, inDrive's impact on the global mobility and urban services market is considerable. The company's innovative strategy is reshaping how ride-hailing services are perceived and utilized worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025