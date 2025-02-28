Left Menu

IGI's Profit Surge: A Global Footprint Expansion

International Gemmological Institute (IGI) posted a significant 45% jump in net profit for Q4 2024, reaching Rs 113.78 crore. With a total revenue growth of 17% in 2024, the company continues to expand globally, especially in diamond certification, enhancing its offerings and consolidating under India's strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Gemmological Institute (IGI), supported by Blackstone, reported a remarkable 45% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 113.78 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024.

In comparison, the previous year's net profit stood at Rs 78.43 crore. The company, listed on both the BSE and NSE in December 2024, recorded a total revenue of Rs 256 crore in Q4, marking a six per cent rise from the prior year.

IGI's global footprint expansion was further strengthened by the acquisition of IGI Belgium and IGI Netherlands, enabling it to serve a broader customer base. The company, commanding significant market shares in both diamond certification and lab-grown diamonds, aims to leverage India's manufacturing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

