India-Africa Partnership Launches New AI Skilling Initiative

The India-based JNS Cloud Solutions, in collaboration with upGrad Enterprise, has introduced the Africa AI Skilling Initiative to advance digital transformation across the continent. This initiative, officially announced at the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg, aims to build practical AI skills in Africa, supported by upGrad's technical expertise.

Nagaraju Gurrala, CEO of JNS Cloud Solutions, emphasized leveraging India's strengths in scalable digital infrastructure to support Africa's economic growth. Acting Consul General for India Harish Kumar highlighted the importance of an inclusive and development-oriented approach to AI, envisioning a shared technological vision for socio-economic progress.

The initiative addresses educational challenges in South Africa, where many students struggle to access higher education. Dhruv Mehra of upGrad Enterprise outlined the goal of translating skills into employability by connecting learning with enterprise-grade environments. The project has gained support from business leaders, including Nihar Patnaik of the CII-India Business Forum South Africa.