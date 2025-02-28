India's Battle Against Maritime Corrosion: Strategies for Sustainable Coastal Development

On Friday, experts gathered for the 2nd Industrial Conclave on Maritime Corrosion Monitoring and Management (MCMM-2025) to tackle the urgent issue of maritime corrosion affecting India's coastal infrastructure and economy.

The event coincided with the Platinum Jubilee of the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur. Key figures highlighted the significant economic consequences of corrosion and the need for solutions originating from India.

Emphasis was placed on sustainability, intellectual property development, and aligning strategies with government policies for promoting coastal industrial growth. The conclave underscored the importance of monitoring and managing corrosion in marine environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)