India's Battle Against Maritime Corrosion: Strategies for Sustainable Coastal Development

Experts convened at the MCMM-2025 to address India's maritime corrosion challenges and its economic impact. The focus was on sustainable solutions and collaboration between industry and research institutions. Leaders emphasized indigenous solutions, intellectual property, and aligning with government policies to foster coastal industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:27 IST
On Friday, experts gathered for the 2nd Industrial Conclave on Maritime Corrosion Monitoring and Management (MCMM-2025) to tackle the urgent issue of maritime corrosion affecting India's coastal infrastructure and economy.

The event coincided with the Platinum Jubilee of the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur. Key figures highlighted the significant economic consequences of corrosion and the need for solutions originating from India.

Emphasis was placed on sustainability, intellectual property development, and aligning strategies with government policies for promoting coastal industrial growth. The conclave underscored the importance of monitoring and managing corrosion in marine environments.

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

