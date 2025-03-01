The Quest for a Lost Bitcoin Fortune: A Digital Treasure Hunt in a Welsh Landfill

In a modern-day treasure hunt, James Howells is determined to recover a missing hard drive he accidentally discarded, despite the odds against him. The Welsh IT engineer's drive contains a bitcoin fortune valued at an astonishing £600 million.

Originally mining bitcoins in 2009, Howells accumulated a significant amount of the then-valueless currency. Today, with bitcoin's exponential value rise, the lost hard drive represents a potential massive financial gain. Despite losing a legal battle to search a Welsh landfill where it's believed to be buried, Howells isn't giving up yet.

The statistics suggest grim odds—a one in 143 billion chance of finding the drive amidst the vast dump. Yet, financial analyses indicate potential profitability if search expenses are well-managed, presenting a new twist on risk and reward for modern treasure seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)