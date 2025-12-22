Diplomatic Push: US and Allies Seek Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Efforts to end the long-standing war between Russia and Ukraine advanced over the weekend as US envoy Steve Witkoff led crucial talks in Florida. The discussions involved Ukrainian and European representatives, aiming for a strategic alignment to curb hostilities and pave the way for Ukraine's recovery and long-term prosperity.

Witkoff described the sessions as 'productive and constructive,' underscoring the shared priority of stopping the violence and ensuring security. Despite these efforts, the negotiations face significant hurdles due to steadfast demands from Moscow, with Russian troops continuing their advance.

In parallel, separate constructive discussions are ongoing with Russian officials. As diplomatic engagements proceed, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to converse with Vladimir Putin to explore potential ceasefire and peace talks, while the European Union commits substantial financial aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)