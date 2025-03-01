India's Global Industrial Rise: From Back Office to World Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of his 'vocal for local' initiative, asserting that Indian products are now gaining a global presence.

Speaking at the NXT conclave for the 'NewsX World' channel launch, Modi noted India's shift from being a back office to becoming a major global manufacturing hub.

He outlined India's progress in manufacturing semiconductors, aircraft carriers, and superfoods, while also becoming a key player in the automobile industry and defense exports, emphasizing the importance of presenting real stories to the world.

