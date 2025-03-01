Left Menu

India's Global Industrial Rise: From Back Office to World Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the success of India's 'vocal for local' initiative, highlighting the global presence of Indian products. He discusses India's transformation into a leading world factory, producing semiconductors, aircraft carriers, superfoods, and rising in defense exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of his 'vocal for local' initiative, asserting that Indian products are now gaining a global presence.

Speaking at the NXT conclave for the 'NewsX World' channel launch, Modi noted India's shift from being a back office to becoming a major global manufacturing hub.

He outlined India's progress in manufacturing semiconductors, aircraft carriers, and superfoods, while also becoming a key player in the automobile industry and defense exports, emphasizing the importance of presenting real stories to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

