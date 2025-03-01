Left Menu

India's Economic Ascent: Fastest-Growing Major Economy Till 2026

The IMF projects India to be the fastest-growing major economy until 2026, with a GDP growth of 6.5%. The country is urged to pursue structural reforms for an advanced economy status by 2047. Private investment, FDI, and policy stability are emphasized to sustain this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:18 IST
India's Economic Ascent: Fastest-Growing Major Economy Till 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is set to maintain its status as the fastest-growing major economy with an anticipated GDP growth of 6.5% through 2026. The IMF underscores the importance of robust private investment and macroeconomic stability in driving this projected economic expansion.

The IMF's recent forecasts offer India a conducive environment to execute crucial structural reforms, paving the way for it to become an advanced economy by 2047. Predictions indicate a significant uptick in private consumption, bolstered by sustained macroeconomic and financial stability, with real GDP expected to reach 6.5% growth in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal years.

Despite a slight moderation, India's economy remains robust, with a 6% year-on-year GDP growth in the first half of 2024-25. The IMF reports better convergence of inflation targets as food price instability recedes, while emphasizing the need for stable policy frameworks and governance reforms to boost private investment and FDI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025