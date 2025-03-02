Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Halts Gaza Shipments Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hamas criticizes Israel's decision to suspend goods shipments into Gaza, claiming it hinders ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stated that the group does not yield to pressure as talks with Israel continue amid increasing tensions.

In a move likely to strain already tense relations, Israel announced on Sunday its decision to halt goods shipments to Gaza. This has provoked a strong response from Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group engaged in ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior official from Hamas, expressed his discontent, stating that the decision complicates negotiations. 'Hamas doesn't respond to pressures,' Zuhri affirmed in a statement to Reuters, underscoring the group's firm stance.

The suspension comes as both sides navigate delicate ceasefire talks, raising questions about the potential impact on the peace process and future relations between the two parties.

