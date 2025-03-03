Left Menu

Coffee Day Shares Surge 20% as Insolvency Proceedings Revoked

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises spiked 20% after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal halted insolvency proceedings against the company. The tribunal reversed an earlier decision from the National Company Law Tribunal, causing significant market reaction as investors responded to the news, despite overall declines in the stock markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:15 IST
Coffee Day Shares Surge 20% as Insolvency Proceedings Revoked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coffee Day Enterprises witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price, climbing 20% after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) nullified insolvency proceedings against the company. This decision overturned a prior order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru, sparking a positive reaction from investors.

The stocks of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) reached their 52-week high, trading at Rs. 25.65 and Rs. 25.53 apiece on the BSE and NSE, respectively. Despite this uptick, the broader market saw declines, with BSE Sensex dropping 360.20 points to 72,837.90 and NSE Nifty slipping 103.05 points to 22,021.65.

This latest development follows a series of legal motions surrounding CDEL after insolvency proceedings were initially resumed due to a missed deadline by the appellate tribunal. The company's financial troubles began after the demise of its founder, V G Siddhartha in 2019, prompting a strategic debt reduction effort through asset resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025