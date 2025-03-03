Left Menu

Revolutionary Wastewater Tech Transforms Maha Kumbh Festival

H2O Dynamics India Limited has deployed innovative wastewater treatment technology at the Maha Kumbh festival, processing septage from public toilets using the Hybrid Granular Sequential Batch Reactor. The mobile treatment system, part of the Clean Ganga mission, can be relocated for ongoing environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:30 IST
Innovative Technology Successfully Treats Massive Volumes of Septage During World's Largest Religious Gathering. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative at the Maha Kumbh festival, H2O Dynamics India Limited has successfully implemented advanced wastewater treatment solutions to address the massive influx of septage from public facilities. The company employed its cutting-edge Hybrid Granular Sequential Batch Reactor (HgSBR) technology, initially developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

This innovative system uses bio-granular processes to consume waste matter, effectively converting it into manageable sludge. Notably, the technology integrates advanced ozone gas disinfection to ensure pathogen-free water discharge, monitored by sophisticated COD/BOD sensors to maintain treatment quality and compliance.

The forward-thinking design of mobile treatment plants allows for relocation post-event, extending their utility for the Clean Ganga mission. Additionally, H2O Dynamics' Gamma Sludge Processing Facility transforms treatment plant sludge into biofertilizer using gamma radiation, reflecting a strategic approach to sustainable waste management under the guidance of Dr. Lalit Varshney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

