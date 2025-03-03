Revolutionary Wastewater Tech Transforms Maha Kumbh Festival

In a groundbreaking initiative at the Maha Kumbh festival, H2O Dynamics India Limited has successfully implemented advanced wastewater treatment solutions to address the massive influx of septage from public facilities. The company employed its cutting-edge Hybrid Granular Sequential Batch Reactor (HgSBR) technology, initially developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

This innovative system uses bio-granular processes to consume waste matter, effectively converting it into manageable sludge. Notably, the technology integrates advanced ozone gas disinfection to ensure pathogen-free water discharge, monitored by sophisticated COD/BOD sensors to maintain treatment quality and compliance.

The forward-thinking design of mobile treatment plants allows for relocation post-event, extending their utility for the Clean Ganga mission. Additionally, H2O Dynamics' Gamma Sludge Processing Facility transforms treatment plant sludge into biofertilizer using gamma radiation, reflecting a strategic approach to sustainable waste management under the guidance of Dr. Lalit Varshney.

