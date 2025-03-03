Left Menu

Flanders and India Join Forces in Climate Resilience Efforts

Flanders' Minister-President Matthias Diependaele calls for stronger India-Flanders collaboration in water and waste management to address climate change. He praised India’s water improvement efforts and emphasized Flanders' expertise in waste management as vital for joint climate solutions. The seminar aligns with Belgium’s economic mission to explore sustainability partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:34 IST
Matthias Diependaele, Flanders' Minister-President (Photo- X@@MDiependaele) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flanders' Minister-President Matthias Diependaele advocated for intensified collaboration between India and Flanders in addressing water and waste management challenges amid climate change threats. During the Belgium-India seminar in New Delhi, he highlighted the shared water-related issues and the adoption of new technologies by both regions to mitigate risks.

Diependaele noted, "Water is crucial for agriculture, industry, and households. Flanders, like India, must tackle challenges such as water scarcity, stress, torrential rains, and sea-level rise through integrated solutions." He acknowledged India's progress but emphasized persistent clean water access issues in rural areas.

He lauded Flemish companies for developing financing solutions for sustainable water supply and pointed to Flanders' waste management expertise as beneficial to India's Swachh Bharat Mission. Flemish companies are collaborating with Indian partners on advanced waste treatment solutions, emphasizing citizen responsibility and innovative recycling strategies.

Highlighting shared risks of drought and sea-level rise, Diependaele stated Flanders' commitment to nature-based solutions through projects like Coastal Vision. He expressed confidence in tangible outcomes from Flemish-Indian collaborations in climate resilience and sustainable urban planning.

Part of Belgium's high-level economic mission to India, led by Princess Astrid, the seminar involves 326 officials exploring economic cooperation in climate solutions and more. With meetings in Delhi and Mumbai, both nations aim to strengthen partnerships to combat global sustainability challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

