AT&S AG Launches Global IT Hub in Pune, Boosts Digital Transformation

AT&S AG, the Austrian leader in IC substrates and printed circuit boards, has inaugurated an Information Technology Shared Service Center in Pune, Maharashtra, to support its global operations spanning Austria, China, Malaysia, and India. This strategic move promises to harness the rich IT talent pool in India, providing opportunities for professionals in IT Security, SAP, and Program Development.

Set to employ over 100 technical experts by 2025-26, the center will enhance AT&S group's operational efficiency across its six manufacturing plants and nine sales offices worldwide. Chief Technology Officer Peter Griehsnig emphasized the importance of this milestone in AT&S's global digital transformation, citing the innovative spirit found in India's workforce as a key driver for technological excellence and agility.

The new Pune IT Shared Service Center complements AT&S's existing PCB manufacturing facility in Nanjangud and fortifies its 25-year presence in India. Headed by Mr. A.S. Raghavendra, the center operates across four Centers Of Excellence, sharpening the company's competitive edge in microelectronics manufacturing. This launch aligns with AT&S's strategy of integrating India's strengths into its global framework, reflecting progressive collaboration post-Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)