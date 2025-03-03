Simba Uproar 2025: Igniting Delhi's Cultural Pulse

Simba Uproar, on March 2, turned New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into the epicenter of underground culture. The festival featured India's hip-hop legends like King and Raga, electrifying the city with breathtaking performances, stunning art, and adrenaline-fueled activities, uniting thousands in a celebration of creativity.

A formidable lineup of hip-hop artists, including King, Raga, Karma, Trick Singh, and Pho, ignited the stage with their dynamic performances. King's return was particularly applauded, while Raga's sharp lyrics and Pho's energy captivated the audience. Simba Uproar showcased not just music, but an immersive experience celebrating art, action, and innovation.

The event also offered vibrant experiences for food lovers and brand enthusiasts. Curated flavors, brand activations by New Republic and Shady Gators, and a memorable Boring Socks x Simba collaboration delighted attendees. The power-packed gaming and the laid-back Beat Street Bar provided diverse entertainment, reinforcing Simba Uproar's mission to redefine culture.

Simba Uproar stands as a movement reshaping India's cultural landscape. Co-founder Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia expressed pride in the festival's success and commitment to nurturing grassroots talent. As the event grows, it remains focused on bridging the gap between underground and mainstream, promising future cultural innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)