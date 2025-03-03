Left Menu

Simba Uproar 2025: Igniting Delhi's Cultural Pulse

Simba Uproar 2025 transformed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a vibrant hub of music and creativity. With India's top hip-hop artists and dazzling art installations, the festival united thousands in a celebration of street culture. Attendees enjoyed electrifying performances, interactive adventures, and unique brand experiences, marking a new era for cultural festivals in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:06 IST
Simba Uproar 2025 at JLN Stadium, Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Simba Uproar, on March 2, turned New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into the epicenter of underground culture. The festival featured India's hip-hop legends like King and Raga, electrifying the city with breathtaking performances, stunning art, and adrenaline-fueled activities, uniting thousands in a celebration of creativity.

A formidable lineup of hip-hop artists, including King, Raga, Karma, Trick Singh, and Pho, ignited the stage with their dynamic performances. King's return was particularly applauded, while Raga's sharp lyrics and Pho's energy captivated the audience. Simba Uproar showcased not just music, but an immersive experience celebrating art, action, and innovation.

The event also offered vibrant experiences for food lovers and brand enthusiasts. Curated flavors, brand activations by New Republic and Shady Gators, and a memorable Boring Socks x Simba collaboration delighted attendees. The power-packed gaming and the laid-back Beat Street Bar provided diverse entertainment, reinforcing Simba Uproar's mission to redefine culture.

Simba Uproar stands as a movement reshaping India's cultural landscape. Co-founder Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia expressed pride in the festival's success and commitment to nurturing grassroots talent. As the event grows, it remains focused on bridging the gap between underground and mainstream, promising future cultural innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

