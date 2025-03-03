Left Menu

Wall Street Opens Higher Amid Trade Deadline Jitters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher as investors turned their attention to upcoming tariff deadlines with major trade partners. The Dow Jones gained 59.6 points, S&P 500 rose by 13.8 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 76.1 points, reflecting optimism in the economic outlook.

Updated: 03-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:04 IST
Wall Street's leading indexes saw an upward trend as trading began on Monday, driven by investor focus on a looming tariff deadline involving key trade partners. The shift indicates a nuanced optimism while market watchers awaited critical economic data.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest gain of 59.6 points, or 0.14%, reaching 43,900.49. The upward movement reflects cautious optimism among investors due to pending economic specifics.

The broader S&P 500 increased by 13.8 points, or 0.23%, standing at 5,968.33, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 76.1 points, or 0.40%, to 18,923.358. These rises highlight a positive sentiment in the face of economic uncertainties.

