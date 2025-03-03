Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques '90-hour Workweek' Amid Economic Debate

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes proposals for a '90-hour workweek,' emphasizing the significance of quality of work over sheer hours. He highlights the importance of work-life balance for creativity and productivity. He also accuses the current government of severe corruption, suggesting reforms could bolster the economy.

Updated: 03-03-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed proposals advocating for a '90-hour workweek,' questioning whether such a schedule is feasible for humans or tailored for robots.

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, underscored the importance of quality over quantity of work, emphasizing that individuals seek emotional and family connections. He expressed concern that economic gains are concentrated among a few, rendering overall growth insignificant for ordinary citizens. Yadav recognized the entertainment industry's economic contributions, attributing these to enhanced work quality through rejuvenation.

Highlighting the essence of work-life balance, Yadav stressed a healthy environment's role in boosting creativity and productivity among the youth, which is crucial for national development. He criticized Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's government for rampant corruption, asserting that cutting it in half could significantly boost the economy. The remarks came amidst a broader debate on labor hours, with India's G20 Sherpa advocating for a strong work ethic to achieve a USD 30 trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

