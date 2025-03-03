PM Modi Pioneers Economic Transformation through Post-Budget Webinars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in three post-budget webinars focused on MSMEs, manufacturing and regulatory reforms. The sessions aim to foster collaboration among officials, industry leaders, and experts to implement transformative budget measures, focusing on policy execution, investment, and technology adoption for economic growth.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in three significant post-budget webinars via videoconferencing, addressing crucial sectors like MSMEs and regulatory reforms.
Scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm, these sessions will revolve around MSMEs as growth engines, manufacturing excellence, export strategies, and nuclear energy missions, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The webinars aim to create a synergy between government officials, industry stalwarts, and trade experts, focusing on policy execution, investment facilitation, and technology adoption, ensuring the successful implementation of the government's transformative budget initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
